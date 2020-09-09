KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
9/9 Empire KVCR Midday News: COVID-19 Cases Fall, Winds Pose Challenge for Fire Crew, and More
Stories highlighted today include:
- COVID-19 hospitalizations and active cases continue to fall in Riverside County.
- Firefighters are bracing for the challenge of Santa Ana wind conditions.
- Governor Newsom says the PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoffs are based on better protocols than last year.
- Governor Newsom has relaxed coronavirus restrictions in five more counties, including San Diego, Orange, and Santa Clara.