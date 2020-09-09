© 2021 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

9/9 Empire KVCR Midday News: COVID-19 Cases Fall, Winds Pose Challenge for Fire Crew, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published September 9, 2020 at 11:44 AM PDT
MD5_0.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. COVID-19 hospitalizations and active cases continue to fall in Riverside County.
  2. Firefighters are bracing for the challenge of Santa Ana wind conditions.
  3. Governor Newsom says the PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoffs are  based on better protocols than last year.
  4. Governor Newsom has relaxed coronavirus restrictions in five more counties, including San Diego, Orange, and Santa Clara.

