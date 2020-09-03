KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
9/3 Empire KVCR Midday News: Excessive Heat Warning, The Race for a Census Count, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- An excessive heat warning throughout Riverside County will take effect at 10 a.m. Friday through 8 p.m. Monday, ushering in a heat wave that will increase the risk of wildfires.
- Coronavirus hospitalizations and known active virus cases fall further in Riverside County.
- The Brooklyn Nets have named two-time MVP Steve Nash as their new head coach.
- Governor Gavin Newsom gives an update on Homekey, a 600-million-dollar plan to buy hotels, motels, and apartments by the end of the year and use them to get people off the streets.
- California census takers are calling and visiting homes in a race to get all residents counted before the September 30 deadline.