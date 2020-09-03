© 2021 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

9/3 Empire KVCR Midday News: Excessive Heat Warning, The Race for a Census Count, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published September 3, 2020 at 11:59 AM PDT
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. An excessive heat warning throughout Riverside County will take effect at 10 a.m. Friday through 8 p.m. Monday, ushering in a heat wave that will increase the risk of wildfires.
  2. Coronavirus hospitalizations and known active virus cases fall further in Riverside County.
  3. The Brooklyn Nets have named two-time MVP Steve Nash as their new head coach.
  4. Governor Gavin Newsom gives an update on Homekey, a 600-million-dollar plan to buy hotels, motels, and apartments by the end of the year and use them to get people off the streets.
  5. California census takers are calling and visiting homes in a race to get all residents counted before the September 30 deadline.

