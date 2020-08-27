KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
8/27 Empire KVCR Midday News: Drastic Increase in COVID-19 Recoveries, Rallying for PPE, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Riverside County reports drastic increase in coronavirus recoveries.
- Healthcare workers rally for more PPE and passage of SB 275.
- Some children who have struggled with learning remotely can go back to in-person school, which is important for children experiencing homelessness.