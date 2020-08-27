© 2021 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

8/27 Empire KVCR Midday News: Drastic Increase in COVID-19 Recoveries, Rallying for PPE, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published August 27, 2020 at 12:37 PM PDT
MD9_0.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. Riverside County reports drastic increase in coronavirus recoveries.
  2. Healthcare workers rally for more PPE and passage of SB 275.
  3. Some children who have struggled with learning remotely can go back to in-person school, which is important for children experiencing homelessness.

