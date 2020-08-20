KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
8/20 Empire KVCR Midday News: National Coin Shortage, Nevada and Arizona Join Wildfire Fight
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Both Riverside and San Bernardino county case rates and the testing positivity rates are still too high to be removed.
- Inland Empire businesses are having difficulty providing exact change due to a national coin shortage.
- Fire crews from Nevada and Arizona are joining the battle against the nearly two dozen major wildfires burning in California.