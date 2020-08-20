© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Local News
The Midday News Report
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

8/20 Empire KVCR Midday News: National Coin Shortage, Nevada and Arizona Join Wildfire Fight

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published August 20, 2020 at 10:48 AM PDT
MD2_0.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. Both Riverside and San Bernardino county case rates and the testing positivity rates are still too high to be removed.
  2. Inland Empire businesses are having difficulty providing exact change due to a national coin shortage.
  3. Fire crews from Nevada and Arizona are joining the battle against the nearly two dozen major wildfires burning in California.

