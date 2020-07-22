KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
7/22 Empire KVCR Midday News: Parents Sue Over Remote Learning, Riv County Tax Roll Grows, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- A group of California parents are suing the state over guidelines that would continue remote learning for most schoolchildren this fall.
- The Riverside County tax roll- a list of all taxable property, its owner and value- grew going into 2020.
- Attorneys generals from 20 states sued the Trump administration over federal rules that they say undermine the protection of waterways.
- One of California’s major oil companies has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.