Local News
midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

6/11 Empire KVCR Midday News: Ending Senior Homelessness, Additional Businesses To Reopen, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published June 11, 2020 at 12:23 PM PDT
MD3.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. Riverside County was selected by the state as one of four counties to participate in a new program to aid its vulnerable homeless senior population.
  2. San Bernardino county is among nine counties being monitored by state public health officials for a spike in new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.
  3. As additional businesses are scheduled to reopen this weekend, Governor Gavin Newsom says California is more prepared to battle the virus now than a couple of months ago.
  4. A wildfire that erupted west of Lake Elsinore is fully contained.

