KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
6/11 Empire KVCR Midday News: Ending Senior Homelessness, Additional Businesses To Reopen, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Riverside County was selected by the state as one of four counties to participate in a new program to aid its vulnerable homeless senior population.
- San Bernardino county is among nine counties being monitored by state public health officials for a spike in new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.
- As additional businesses are scheduled to reopen this weekend, Governor Gavin Newsom says California is more prepared to battle the virus now than a couple of months ago.
- A wildfire that erupted west of Lake Elsinore is fully contained.