6/4 Empire KVCR Midday News: San Bernardino Curfew, Fire Season, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- The city of San Bernardino has a citywide curfew from 8pm to sunrise effective June 4 until the state of emergency is over. UPDATED 1:29 p.m. - The citywide curfew in San Bernardino has been terminated, effective Thursday, June 4.
- Riverside County reports 148 confirmed coronavirus cases, with a total of 4,804 documented recoveries.
- State leaders want to avoid power shut offs this year as fire seasons begins.
- A slight majority of Californians believe the worst is yet to come when it comes to the coronavirus.