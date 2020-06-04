© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Local News
The Midday News Report
6/4 Empire KVCR Midday News: San Bernardino Curfew, Fire Season, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published June 4, 2020 at 1:01 PM PDT
MD10.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. The city of San Bernardino has a citywide curfew from 8pm to sunrise effective June 4 until the state of emergency is over. UPDATED 1:29 p.m. - The citywide curfew in San Bernardino has been terminated, effective Thursday, June 4.
  2. Riverside County reports 148 confirmed coronavirus cases, with a total of 4,804 documented recoveries.
  3. State leaders want to avoid power shut offs this year as fire seasons begins.
  4. A slight majority of Californians believe the worst is yet to come when it comes to the coronavirus.

