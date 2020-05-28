© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Local News
midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

5/28 Empire KVCR Midday News: EDD Mass Hiring, California Program Cuts, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published May 28, 2020 at 12:04 PM PDT
MD2_0.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. Riverside County officials released current COVID-19 cases, stating that the positivity rates from corona virus screenings have ranged from 2% - 4%.
  2. The EDD is conducting a mass hiring to deal with a huge backlog of claims.
  3. Governor Newsom says he might have to cut programs to make ends meet due to a budget shortfall, but some workers are pushing back.

Tags

Local NewsLocal newsvirusHealth newsvirus news