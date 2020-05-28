KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
5/28 Empire KVCR Midday News: EDD Mass Hiring, California Program Cuts, and More
- Riverside County officials released current COVID-19 cases, stating that the positivity rates from corona virus screenings have ranged from 2% - 4%.
- The EDD is conducting a mass hiring to deal with a huge backlog of claims.
- Governor Newsom says he might have to cut programs to make ends meet due to a budget shortfall, but some workers are pushing back.