4/23 Empire KVCR Midday News: Drive-Thru Food Distribution, Showers On Wheels for Homeless
Stories highlighted today include:
- The Community Action Partnership of San Bernardino County held a drive-thru food distribution event at San Bernardino Valley College.
- A retired Air Force veteran is using his Showers On Wheels program to help prevent spread of COVID-19 among homeless people.