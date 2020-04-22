KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
4/22 Empire KVCR Midday News: Creative Activism for Earth Day, Drop in Calls to Child Abuse Hotlines
Stories highlighted today include:
- California’s youth climate activists are getting created on Earth Day, with the lack of rallies during the pandemic.
- California, Nevada, and other states are reporting fewer calls to child abuse hotlines since stay-at-home order were enacted.