The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

4/22 Empire KVCR Midday News: Creative Activism for Earth Day, Drop in Calls to Child Abuse Hotlines

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published April 22, 2020 at 12:04 PM PDT
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. California’s youth climate activists are getting created on Earth Day, with the lack of rallies during the pandemic.
  2. California, Nevada, and other states are reporting fewer calls to child abuse hotlines since stay-at-home order were enacted.

