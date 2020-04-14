KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
4/14 Empire KVCR Midday News: New Perris Testing Site, Foster Family Support, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- A fourth location in Riverside County for coronavirus testing opens in Perris today. Appointments can be made at 800-945-6171.
- Civil liberties group sues over restrictions on religious gatherings.
- Governor Gavin Newsom announces more than 40 million dollars to support foster children and families during the pandemic.
- International charity groups are sending humanitarian aid to some of the wealthiest places in the United States to help manage the coronavirus pandemic.
- Mail-in ballots are going out in a California special election for a vacant U.S. House seat.