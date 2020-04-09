© 2021 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

4/9 Empire KVCR Midday News: Fracking Permits, Medi-Cal Coverage Expansion, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published April 9, 2020 at 12:06 PM PDT
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. Oil and gas regulators have approved permits for fracking in California, but that alarms some environmental and health advocates.
  2. Governor Gavin Newsom’s budget proposal to expand Medi-Cal coverage to undocumented seniors may be on the chopping block.
  3. Communities of color in California do not appear to be disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus, like in some other states.
  4. The governor announced a deal to buy 200 million masks each month to help California battle the coronavirus.

