4/9 Empire KVCR Midday News: Fracking Permits, Medi-Cal Coverage Expansion, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Oil and gas regulators have approved permits for fracking in California, but that alarms some environmental and health advocates.
- Governor Gavin Newsom’s budget proposal to expand Medi-Cal coverage to undocumented seniors may be on the chopping block.
- Communities of color in California do not appear to be disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus, like in some other states.
- The governor announced a deal to buy 200 million masks each month to help California battle the coronavirus.