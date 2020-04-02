KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
4/2 Empire KVCR Midday News: Rapid Coronavirus Test, Federal Relief Bill for Gig Workers, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Riverside County coronavirus cases jump to 429 and a new testing site opens.
- The Silicon Valley based company Cepheid says it technology can return coronavirus test results in under an hour, but many California labs and hospitals can’t get ahold of it.
- The federal relief bill signed in response to the outbreak includes self-employed workers and independent contractors.