The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

4/2 Empire KVCR Midday News: Rapid Coronavirus Test, Federal Relief Bill for Gig Workers, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published April 2, 2020 at 11:29 AM PDT
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. Riverside County coronavirus cases jump to 429 and a new testing site opens.
  2. The Silicon Valley based company Cepheid says it technology can return coronavirus test results in under an hour, but many California labs and hospitals can’t get ahold of it.
  3. The federal relief bill signed in response to the outbreak includes self-employed workers and independent contractors.

