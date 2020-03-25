KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
3/25 Empire KVCR Midday News: Scam Artists Exploiting Virus Crisis, Hotels for Homeless, and More
- Confirmed Riverside County cases of coronavirus jump to 60, with the death toll unchanged at six.
- Riverside police warn of scam artists seeking to exploit virus crisis.
- California wants to lease hotels and motels for thousands of homeless people during the COVID-19 outbreak.
- The Tokyo Olympics have been postponed and will be held no later than summer 2021.