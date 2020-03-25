© 2021 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
3/25 Empire KVCR Midday News: Scam Artists Exploiting Virus Crisis, Hotels for Homeless, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published March 25, 2020 at 11:17 AM PDT
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. Confirmed Riverside County cases of coronavirus jump to 60, with the death toll unchanged at six.
  2. Riverside police warn of scam artists seeking to exploit virus crisis.
  3. California wants to lease hotels and motels for thousands of homeless people during the COVID-19 outbreak.
  4. The Tokyo Olympics have been postponed and will be held no later than summer 2021.

