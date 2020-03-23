© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Local News
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

3/23 Empire KVCR Midday News: Coronavirus Town Hall, National Guard Deployed, And More

KVCR | By Benjamin Purper
Published March 23, 2020 at 1:20 PM PDT
chp1.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1) Rep. Pete Aguilar will hold a telephone town hall to provide an update on the federal response to the spread of coronavirus, and to share information about resources available to San Bernardino County residents affected by the virus.

2)  Members of the California National Guard have begun helping out at food banks up and down the state. Governor Gavin Newsom announced the deployment of the troops on Friday in response to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Tags

Local NewscoronavirusLocal newsNational Guardtown hall
