© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Local News
midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

3/12 Empire KVCR Midday News: T-Mobile-Sprint Merger, Prop 13 Votes, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published March 12, 2020 at 12:33 PM PDT
MD1.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. T-Mobile customers may not have to worry about a spike in their phone bills after controversial merger with Sprint.
  2. It appears California voters have rejected a $15 billion bond to improve aging school facilities.
  3. Congress has approved a bipartisan measure to limit President Donald Trump’s authority to launch military operations against Iran.
  4. Federal agents fanned out across the U.S. in raids aimed at dismantling the upper echelon of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.
  5. The National Weather Service issues a flash flood watch.

Tags

Local NewsLocal news