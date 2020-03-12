KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
3/12 Empire KVCR Midday News: T-Mobile-Sprint Merger, Prop 13 Votes, and More
Stories highlighted today include:
- T-Mobile customers may not have to worry about a spike in their phone bills after controversial merger with Sprint.
- It appears California voters have rejected a $15 billion bond to improve aging school facilities.
- Congress has approved a bipartisan measure to limit President Donald Trump’s authority to launch military operations against Iran.
- Federal agents fanned out across the U.S. in raids aimed at dismantling the upper echelon of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.
- The National Weather Service issues a flash flood watch.