midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

2/26 Empire KVCR Midday News: California Lottery Audit, Body Composting, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published February 26, 2020 at 11:25 AM PST
MD5.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. A state audit found the California lottery failed to give tens of millions of dollars to schools as required by law.
  2. The corona virus has slowed production at Chinese factories and that’s expected to hurt workers at California’s ports, warehouse, and distribution centers.
  3. The California Legislature is weighing a proposal that would allow people to turn their bodies into compost after dying.
  4. Boaters have been fishing balloons out of the ocean since Valentine’s Day.

