KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
2/26 Empire KVCR Midday News: California Lottery Audit, Body Composting, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- A state audit found the California lottery failed to give tens of millions of dollars to schools as required by law.
- The corona virus has slowed production at Chinese factories and that’s expected to hurt workers at California’s ports, warehouse, and distribution centers.
- The California Legislature is weighing a proposal that would allow people to turn their bodies into compost after dying.
- Boaters have been fishing balloons out of the ocean since Valentine’s Day.