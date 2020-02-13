© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Local News
midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

2/13 Empire KVCR Midday News: Drought Ready Web Tool, Canine Distemper, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published February 13, 2020 at 12:33 PM PST
MD7.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. A new web tool shows Californians whether future droughts could impact their water supply.
  2. More California raccoons, skunks, and foxes are sick with distemper this year.
  3. Neighboring counties in California would be able to share data and personnel to combat homelessness under a bill introduced at the state Capitol.
  4. The estimated cost to complete California’s high-speed rail line has risen to $80.3 billion.
  5. I-10 Tune-up construction continues between Banning and Cabazon.

