© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Local News
midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

1/23 Empire KVCR Midday News: Uber Fares, California Organic Farms, Corona Plane Crash, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published January 23, 2020 at 4:32 AM PST
rancho_cucamonga1_0.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. Uber is testing a new feature that allows some California drivers to set their own fares.
  2. California has more than twice as many certified organic farms than any other state, but the rate at which farms are transitioning to organic is slowing.
  3. Four people were killed in a plane crash at Corona Municipal Airport.
  4. A California man was sentenced to five years in prison for his role in a scheme to cash more than $447,000 in stolen refund checks.

Local News