KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
1/13 Empire KVCR Midday News: New Three-Home Building Site in SB, CA Independent Voters, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Habitat for Humanity has broken ground on a three-home building site in San Bernardino designed for low-income residents.
- Governor Gavin Newsom vowed to take bold action on the state’s homelessness crisis.
- Five million independent voters in California could play a decisive role in the state’s March 3 Democratic presidential primary.