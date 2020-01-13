© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Local News
midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

1/13 Empire KVCR Midday News: New Three-Home Building Site in SB, CA Independent Voters, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published January 13, 2020 at 11:17 AM PST
rancho_cucamonga1.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. Habitat for Humanity has broken ground on a three-home building site in San Bernardino designed for low-income residents.
  2. Governor Gavin Newsom vowed to take bold action on the state’s homelessness crisis.
  3. Five million independent voters in California could play a decisive role in the state’s March 3 Democratic presidential primary.  

Local News