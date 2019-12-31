KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
12/31 Empire KVCR Midday News: 2020 Homeless Count, NYE Gas Prices, IE Farm Burglarized, and More
- Riverside County’s 2020 homeless count will include people living in cars.
- The average Riverside County gas price is the highest New Year’s Eve amount since 2013.
- Perris exotic animal farm was burglarized and llamas were stolen.
- FAA approves Eastgate logistics center bound for San Bernardino Airport.
- The CHP starts new years crackdown on DUI suspects tonight.