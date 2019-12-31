© 2021 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

12/31 Empire KVCR Midday News: 2020 Homeless Count, NYE Gas Prices, IE Farm Burglarized, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published December 31, 2019 at 12:22 PM PST
chp1_0.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. Riverside County’s 2020 homeless count will include people living in cars.
  2. The average Riverside County gas price is the highest New Year’s Eve amount since 2013.
  3. Perris exotic animal farm was burglarized and llamas were stolen.
  4. FAA approves Eastgate logistics center bound for San Bernardino Airport.
  5. The CHP starts new years crackdown on DUI suspects tonight.

