The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

12/18 Empire KVCR Midday News: Cheech Marin Center, Recreational Cannabis Tax, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published December 18, 2019 at 1:24 PM PST
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. Bank of America announces it’s donating $750,000 to the Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art, Culture, and Industry.
  2. California may consider new ways to tax recreational cannabis.
  3. California’s congressional delegation is expected to split along party lines when the House votes on whether to impeach President Trump.

