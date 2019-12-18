KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
12/18 Empire KVCR Midday News: Cheech Marin Center, Recreational Cannabis Tax, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Bank of America announces it’s donating $750,000 to the Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art, Culture, and Industry.
- California may consider new ways to tax recreational cannabis.
- California’s congressional delegation is expected to split along party lines when the House votes on whether to impeach President Trump.