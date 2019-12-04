© 2021 91.9 KVCR

12/4 Empire KVCR Midday News: Senator Kamala Harris out of Presidential Race, Gun Sales, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published December 4, 2019 at 1:36 PM PST
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. California Senator Kamala Harris announces she’s dropping out of the race for president.
  2. The Senate and Assembly decline to release data on sexual harassment allegations from the new “Workplace Conduct Unit”.
  3. Background checks on gun purchases in the U.S. are climbing toward record high.
  4. Storm to drop steady rain and possible flooding in Riverside County.

