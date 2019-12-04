KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
12/4 Empire KVCR Midday News: Senator Kamala Harris out of Presidential Race, Gun Sales, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- California Senator Kamala Harris announces she’s dropping out of the race for president.
- The Senate and Assembly decline to release data on sexual harassment allegations from the new “Workplace Conduct Unit”.
- Background checks on gun purchases in the U.S. are climbing toward record high.
- Storm to drop steady rain and possible flooding in Riverside County.