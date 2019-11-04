11/4 Empire KVCR Midday News: Daylight Saving Time, CA Weather Pattern, and More

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. A bill to change daylight saving time could be on the ballot for next year.

2. Strong winds and destructive wildfires become a common weather pattern for California.

3. The Inland Empire has the second highest concentration of physically demanding jobs in the US.

4. California’s Assembly Speaker has the same name as a world champion baseball player, causing some trouble for him.