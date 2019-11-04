© 2021 91.9 KVCR

11/4 Empire KVCR Midday News: Daylight Saving Time, CA Weather Pattern, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published November 4, 2019 at 12:00 AM PST
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include: 

1. A bill to change daylight saving time could be on the ballot for next year. 

2. Strong winds and destructive wildfires become a common weather pattern for California. 

3. The Inland Empire has the second highest concentration of physically demanding jobs in the US. 

4. California’s Assembly Speaker has the same name as a world champion baseball player, causing some trouble for him. 

