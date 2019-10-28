© 2021 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

10/28 Empire KVCR Midday News: Weed Theft, Rent Control Measure, Fire Weather Watch, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published October 28, 2019 at 12:12 PM PDT
police1_0.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. Three men and a woman arrested for allegedly stealing plants from hemp farm.
  2. Many independently-owned pharmacies in California might close doors to low income patients following state cuts.
  3. California’s November 2020 ballot could include another rent control measure.
  4. Fire weather watch in effect for mountains, valleys, and passes in the Inland Empire.

