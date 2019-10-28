KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
10/28 Empire KVCR Midday News: Weed Theft, Rent Control Measure, Fire Weather Watch, and More
Stories highlighted today include:
- Three men and a woman arrested for allegedly stealing plants from hemp farm.
- Many independently-owned pharmacies in California might close doors to low income patients following state cuts.
- California’s November 2020 ballot could include another rent control measure.
- Fire weather watch in effect for mountains, valleys, and passes in the Inland Empire.