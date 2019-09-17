KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
9/17 Empire KVCR Midday News: Physician Funding, Lower Drug Costs, Homelessness Crisis, and more
Stories highlighted today include:
- Rep. Pete Aguilar announces over $2.1 million in grant funding for Inland Empire physicians.
- Senior groups urge Governor to sign bill to lower drug costs.
- Gov. Gavin Newsom asked Trump Administration to help with state’s homelessness crisis.