Local News
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

9/17 Empire KVCR Midday News: Physician Funding, Lower Drug Costs, Homelessness Crisis, and more

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published September 17, 2019 at 2:16 PM PDT
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. Rep. Pete Aguilar announces over $2.1 million in grant funding for Inland Empire physicians.
  2. Senior groups urge Governor to sign bill to lower drug costs.
  3. Gov. Gavin Newsom asked Trump Administration to help with state’s homelessness crisis.

