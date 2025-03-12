March 12: IE Latino Voices

Yvette Walker

With KVCR News, I'm Yvette Walker. This is IE Latino Voices, where we invite representatives from Latino led and Latino serving organizations to share their stories and their impact in our region. Joining me today is Jill Van Balen, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications at National CORE. Thank you so much for being with us today, Jill.

Jill Van Balen

Thank you so much for having me.

Yvette Walker

For those that are not familiar with National CORE, please give us an overview of what National CORE is and how it works to serve our communities.

Jill Van Balen

National CORE was founded in 1992. We've been around for over 30 years. We provide affordable housing for the working class, providing clean health, safe housing for those in our region.

Yvette Walker

So in a previous conversation, you shared that you were a past tenant of National CORE. Please share how that moves you to continue the work to offer affordable housing.

Jill Van Balen

I became a single mother when my children were four and two. I know how hard it is to find stable housing. I moved into my apartment. It was one of our ones in Rancho Cucamonga. There's sometimes a stigma around affordable housing. My parents actually asked me if I would be safe if I moved there, but it's not what people expect at all. National CORE really creates a community. The people who work there truly care about the residents. They make sure that you have everything resources, everything you need. While I was there, I was able to really stabilize, heal a little bit, because I came from a really rough background, be able to help elevate my children, and be able to really focus on me. I was able to move out, which is another thing that we try to do at National CORE. We often say it's a launching pad and not a landing pad. We want to meet people where they're at and help them aspire to be something more. And if we can help with that, we want to do that for them.

Yvette Walker

These properties at National CORE, I have to say, they look like beautiful, clean, meticulous resorts. And so earlier in the conversation you talked about social programs, please share what those social programs are that are being delivered every day on every property throughout National CORE’s portfolio.

Jill Van Balen

So the after school program - we have over 30 locations. What's so nice about this is parents don't pay for this. This is absolutely free, so imagine not having that cost. Imagine having a space where you live, where your children feel safe, that they're protected, that there's people, mentors who care about them, who are helping them with homework, who are there if they're struggling in school, who are letting you know if there's challenges. I think that's a beautiful thing. I think anyone as a parent who had a place where, right there in your neighborhood, you didn't have to go anywhere, was providing you after school is amazing. We also have teen clubs because we found that as our kids got older, our teens kind of were forgotten. And so we've worked really hard with the teenagers, giving them a space where they can talk about things that are impacting them at the high school level. We also have senior properties, and our goal is really to provide a place where our seniors can age with dignity, keep their independence. They provide fitness and wellness. So there's exercise groups. What it does is it creates community, it reduces isolation. We do a lot around formerly homeless, so we have PSH unit, which is permanent supportive housing. The role there is really to help them assimilate back, help them stay housed and give them back their life.

Yvette Walker

For those that are looking to explore the option and the opportunity to become a future resident of National CORE, are there prerequisites necessary to qualify?

Jill Van Balen

So all of our properties, you have to income qualify. Different rents are based on the area median income. Our properties are usually at 30, 40, 45, 60, 80% of the area median income. The sad thing is, a lot of our properties have wait lists. They've kind of said that when you get the call that says you finally are off the wait list, it's like winning the lottery for some of these families, because they've waited so long to live in some place as nice as our communities. The best thing to do is to go to our website NationalCORE.org, look under our portfolio link on there, and then look up the communities and actually call the communities. A lot of them have wait lists, but I always encourage people to sign up anyway. You never know what's happening to the people in front of you. To at least get on the list, or you can always reach out to me directly. I'm Jill. I'm JVanBalen@NationalCORE.org and if you email me, I will make sure to respond.

Yvette Walker

Jill, thank you so much for your dedication and your work and for being with us here today.

Jill Van Balen

Thank you so much for having me. I appreciate being on the show.

Yvette Walker

Jill Van Balen is Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications at National CORE. Join us again next week for IE Latino Voices. You can find this story and others on our website at kvcrnews.org/ IE Latino Voices. IE Latino Voices is produced by KVCR Public Media and is funded by generous support from the CIELO Fund at IECF, uplifting and investing in the IE Latino community. For KVCR News, I'm Yvette Walker.