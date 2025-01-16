January 15: IE Latino Voices

English | Español

Yvette Walker

With KVCR News, I'm Yvette Walker. This is IE Latino Voices, where we invite representatives from Latino led and Latino serving organizations to share their stories and their impact in our region. Joining me today is Evelyn Ruiz, Dreamers Resource Center Coordinator with the Dreamers Resource Center at San Bernardino Valley College. Thank you for being with us today, Evelyn.

Evelyn Ruiz

Thank you so much for having me.

Yvette Walker

Evelyn, please share your role at the Dreamers Resource Center.

Evelyn Ruiz

My role at the Dreamers Resource Center is to see the students who are undocumented, who come from mixed status families, and who are DACA recipients as well.

Yvette Walker

When was the Dreamers Resource Center started, and why is it important to our community?

Evelyn Ruiz

The Dreamers Resource Center was first established in 2015 and it was by a group of students who needed a sense of belonging here on campus. During the time before it was COVID as a Dreamers Resource Center, it was AB 540 students. AB 540 students are those who are meeting certain requirements so they can pay in state tuition, as opposed to an international student.

Yvette Walker

What is the mission of the Dreamers Resource Center, and what makes its program and services so unique?

Evelyn Ruiz

Well, it's very important for us, because we have a lot of students who are undocumented in the Inland Empire, and we want to make sure they feel a sense of belonging. Which is one of the most important things that we try to make here in the Dreamers Resource Center is allow them to feel that they belong on campus and for them to continue their education, despite the odds of being undocumented coming from mixed status families, which means that maybe the student is not undocumented, but their parents are. They have to translate for their parents. They have to fill out financial aid forms that sometimes is very tedious to complete because of their immigration status. And we also have DACA recipients, which we’re able to employ DACA recipients within the Dream Center. So, giving them that opportunity for personal growth.

Yvette Walker

Please share some of the resources that can be found at the Dreamers Resource Center.

Evelyn Ruiz

So, we are in partnership with TODEC. TODEC is a nonprofit organization that advocates for immigrants, and they provide free immigration services within the state of California and most community colleges. We also provide AB 540 residency support, which is identifying if the student meets the criteria to pay for in state tuition. We provide them school supplies. We provide them with parking permits. We have academic counseling. We have two counselors right now, Brenda Orozco and Ms. Jennifer Valenzuela. They can assist the students, even if they speak only Spanish. Some of the students don't have access to computers or printing, so they come to the center and they do their work in the center and are able to print their essays or whatever they need for free.

Yvette Walker

Is there a story of a student you served through the Dreamers Resource Center that stands out to you?

Evelyn Ruiz

Yes, one in particular is one of the students that when she initially came into the center, she was like, “Are there any resources for me? I went to this other community college, and I was told I don't have access to financial aid”. And they were told, why are they going to continue their education if they didn't have a social security number? It really impacted me because I understand that that's not the case. That creates only limitations for the student, and also it opens the door for loss of self-esteem, and you do have access to education regardless of your immigration status. Yes, the path is different, but it doesn't mean that you can’t get access to that. So, I walk her through certain things. The student is now a fellow, which is another great opportunity that we offer here in the Dreamers Resource Center is a fellowship which students get to do project based or hourly, and they get some stipend at the end of the month. And we're looking forward to expanding this opportunity and getting more funding so that more students are able to do their fellowship on campus or within our center.

Yvette Walker

How does it feel to do the work that lifted you up as a DACA student?

Evelyn Ruiz

Oh, it's extremely rewarding. It feels great to know that I was in that space, and now I'm able to give back what I was given when I first initially started as a student. I think it’s very important to give back once you have been able to receive those amazing opportunities.

Yvette Walker

What is the best way for the community to connect with you and support the Dreamers Resource Center at San Bernardino Valley College?

Evelyn Ruiz

Follow us on our social media- We're very active on Instagram, where it's SBVC_ DRC, or they can email me at ERuiz@Valleycollege.edu. That's a great way. Stop by the DRC and see how you can support with donations if there's a housing emergency for the undocumented student, or there's a financial need for paying for the classes. To just be able to utilize those funds for that student to continue their education.

Yvette Walker

Thank you so much for being with us today, Evelyn.

Evelyn Ruiz

Thank you so much for having me. It's a pleasure to be here.

Yvette Walker

Evelyn Ruiz is Dreamers Resource Center Coordinator with the Dreamers Resource Center at San Bernardino Valley College. Join us again next week for IE Latino Voices. You can find this story and others on our website at KVCRnews.org/IELatinoVoices. IE Latino Voices is produced by KVCR Public Media and is funded by generous support from the CIELO Fund at IECF, uplifting and investing in the IE’s Latino community. For KVCR News, I'm Yvette Walker.

Español

Yvette Walker

Soy Yvette Walker de KVCR News. Este es IE Latino Voices, donde invitamos a representantes de organizaciones lideradas y al servicio de latinos a compartir sus historias y su impacto en nuestra región. Me acompaña hoy Evelyn Ruiz, coordinadora del Dreamers Resource Center en el San Bernardino Valley College. Gracias por estar con nosotros hoy, Evelyn.

Evelyn Ruiz

Muchas gracias por invitarme.

Yvette Walker

Evelyn, comparte tu función en el Dreamers Resource Center.

Evelyn Ruiz

Mi función en el Dreamers Resource Center es ver a los estudiantes que son indocumentados, que provienen de familias de estatus mixto y que también son beneficiarios de DACA.

Yvette Walker

¿Cuándo se inició el Dreamers Resource Center y por qué es importante para nuestra comunidad?

Evelyn Ruiz

El Dreamers Resource Center se estableció por primera vez en 2015 y fue creado por un grupo de estudiantes que necesitaban un sentido de pertenencia aquí en el campus. Durante el tiempo antes de que existiera el COVID, como Dreamers Resource Center, eran estudiantes AB 540. Los estudiantes AB 540 son aquellos que cumplen con ciertos requisitos para poder pagar la matrícula estatal, a diferencia de un estudiante internacional.

Yvette Walker

¿Cuál es la misión del Dreamers Resource Center y qué hace que su programa y sus servicios sean tan únicos?

Evelyn Ruiz

Bueno, es muy importante para nosotros, porque tenemos muchos estudiantes indocumentados en el Inland Empire y queremos asegurarnos de que sientan un sentido de pertenencia. Una de las cosas más importantes que tratamos de hacer aquí en el Dreamers Resource Center es permitirles sentir que pertenecen al campus y que continúen su educación, a pesar de las probabilidades de ser indocumentados al provenir de familias de estatus mixto, lo que significa que tal vez el estudiante no sea indocumentado, pero sus padres sí. Tienen que traducir para sus padres. Tienen que llenar formularios de ayuda financiera que a veces son muy tediosos de completar debido a su estatus migratorio. Y también tenemos beneficiarios de DACA, a quienes podemos emplear dentro del Dream Center. Así que les damos esa oportunidad de crecimiento personal.

Yvette Walker

Por favor, comparta algunos de los recursos que se pueden encontrar en el Dreamers Resource Center.

Evelyn Ruiz

Entonces, estamos en asociación con TODEC. TODEC es una organización sin fines de lucro que aboga por los inmigrantes y brinda servicios de inmigración gratuitos dentro del estado de California y la mayoría de los colegios comunitarios. También brindamos apoyo para la residencia AB 540, que consiste en identificar si el estudiante cumple con los criterios para pagar la matrícula estatal. Les proporcionamos útiles escolares. Les proporcionamos permisos de estacionamiento. Tenemos asesoramiento académico. Tenemos dos consejeras en este momento, Brenda Orozco y la Sra. Jennifer Valenzuela. Pueden ayudar a los estudiantes, incluso si solo hablan español. Algunos de los estudiantes no tienen acceso a computadoras o impresoras, por lo que vienen al centro y hacen su trabajo allí y pueden imprimir sus ensayos o lo que necesiten de forma gratuita.

Yvette Walker

¿Hay alguna historia de un estudiante al que haya ayudado a través del Dreamers Resource Center que le haya llamado la atención?

Evelyn Ruiz

Sí, una en particular es una de las estudiantes que cuando llegó al centro, se preguntó: "¿Hay algún recurso para mí? Fui a este otro colegio comunitario y me dijeron que no tenía acceso a ayuda financiera". Y le dijeron: "¿Por qué van a continuar su educación si no tienen un número de seguro social?". Realmente me impactó porque entiendo que ese no es el caso. Eso solo crea limitaciones para el estudiante y también abre la puerta a la pérdida de la autoestima, y usted tiene acceso a la educación independientemente de su estatus migratorio. Sí, el camino es diferente, pero no significa que no pueda tener acceso a eso. Entonces, la guío a través de ciertas cosas. El estudiante ahora es un becario, que es otra gran oportunidad que ofrecemos aquí en el Dreamers Resource Center: una beca en la que los estudiantes pueden realizar proyectos por horas y reciben un estipendio al final del mes. Y estamos ansiosos por ampliar esta oportunidad y obtener más fondos para que más estudiantes puedan realizar su beca en el campus o dentro de nuestro centro.

Yvette Walker

¿Cómo se siente al hacer el trabajo que la ayudó a crecer como estudiante de DACA?

Evelyn Ruiz

Oh, es extremadamente gratificante. Se siente muy bien saber que estuve en ese espacio y ahora puedo devolver lo que me dieron cuando comencé como estudiante. Creo que es muy importante devolver una vez que has podido recibir esas increíbles oportunidades.

Yvette Walker

¿Cuál es la mejor manera para que la comunidad se conecte con usted y apoye al Dreamers Resource Center en San Bernardino Valley College?

Evelyn Ruiz

Síguenos en nuestras redes sociales: somos muy activos en Instagram, donde está SBVC_ DRC, o pueden enviarme un correo electrónico a ERuiz@Valleycollege.edu. Es una excelente manera. Pase por el DRC y vea cómo puede ayudar con donaciones si hay una emergencia de vivienda para el estudiante indocumentado, o si hay una necesidad financiera para pagar las clases. Simplemente para poder utilizar esos fondos para que ese estudiante continúe su educación.

Yvette Walker

Muchas gracias por estar con nosotros hoy, Evelyn.

Evelyn Ruiz

Muchas gracias por invitarme. Es un placer estar aquí.

Yvette Walker

Evelyn Ruiz es Coordinadora del Centro de Recursos para Dreamers en el Centro de Recursos para Dreamers en San Bernardino Valley College. Únase a nosotros nuevamente la próxima semana para IE Latino Voices. Puede encontrar esta historia y otras en nuestro sitio web en KVCRnews.org/IELatinoVoices. IE Latino Voices es producido por KVCR Public Media y está financiado por el generoso apoyo del Fondo CIELO en IECF, que eleva e invierte en la comunidad latina de IE. Para KVCR News, soy Yvette Walker.