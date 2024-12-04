December 4: IE Latino Voices

Yvette Walker

With KVCR News, I'm Yvette Walker. This is IE Latino Voices, where we invite representatives from Latino led and Latino serving organizations to share their stories and their impact in our region. Joining me today is Manny Sandoval, co-owner and publisher of Inland Empire Community News or IECN. Thanks for being with us today, Manny.

Manny Sandoval

Of course. Thank you so much for having me.

Yvette Walker

Please tell us, how did you get into publishing, specifically here in the Inland Empire?

Manny Sandoval

So I started writing when I was about 19 years old. It kind of derived from me having a sibling that passed away of cancer. I became very passionate about spotlighting and highlighting nonprofit organizations, specifically those geared towards benefiting cancer organizations. And I was in college at the time, at San Bernardino Valley College, and one day, I just picked up the phone and called Inland Empire Community News with the encouragement of my mom. Then I met with the editor the next day, she had asked, is there anything that you can provide us? Because I think she was short a story, and it was nearing their deadline day, so yeah, I had done a cancer walk the day before in Redlands, the Believe Walk, which is still ongoing. I mentioned that to her, and she said, write me a story. Sent the story, and it ended up on the back cover of their paper. And I remember being so excited. I feel like it gave me probably a huge boost of serotonin, because I just wanted to do it the very next week. And I did, and eventually I became the co-owner and co-publisher of that news publication, which is now Inland Empire Community News.

Yvette Walker

And so when you look at the Latino narrative on a national scale, and you know the potential of Latinos’ access, how is that similar to the national narrative versus what's actually happening here on a more regional, local scale?

Manny Sandoval

I think at a regional level, we do a much better job at depicting Latinos for their true selves and identity in the work that they do. You know, I think in the national media and even in areas of film, there's still those negative depictions oftentimes that we are either like Latin lovers or gang members, and we are much more than that. We're business owners. We are leaders, politicians, etc, and everything in between. So I think that's how it differs big time.

Yvette Walker

So what would you say are the most challenging barriers that journalists have to face today?

Manny Sandoval

At the end of the day, our main goal is to tell the news as it is. So that's one of our leading things, but one of the main sort of aspects is to balance - Is to be balanced, and that's one of our pillars and initiatives. Just knowing that I'm able to get out there and spotlight real community voices gives me gratification for them, that their voices are heard because their voices matter. And I think a lot of times people in our inland regions feel unheard and feel like their voices don't matter, especially our minority populations, and it's just as important as the news in the LA region.

Yvette Walker

Talk about that community input at Inland Empire Community News. Do you have a special section that allows budding journalists that want to dabble into journalism and want to get the writing out there an opportunity to highlight their stories?

Manny Sandoval

Yeah. So we have everything from op eds to letters to the editor, and we run that every week. I would say we feature about three to four items per week that is always open and available to the public. Anyone who has an interest of sharing, go to our website, iecn.com. You'll find my specific email there. You can shoot those over, and obviously we wordsmith them to make sure that the person writing sounds their best and has their voice heard. And I think that's an important attribute to any community.

Yvette Walker

And it's amazing to think that all of this was born from such a tragic loss of your sibling. Can you please share your sibling’s name?

Manny Sandoval

Yeah, it's Sonny. His actual real name is Aaron Michael Sandoval, and it's something that has kind of made me extremely driven my entire life. And at this point, though, I've realized that I don't have to necessarily rely on that to be great, because I'm great on my own.

Yvette Walker

Absolutely and so your vision - What do you see for IECN the next 10 years?

Manny Sandoval

My goal is, 10 years from now, is to still be providing a voice in a publication where people can have their voices heard in the community, specifically our minority communities, because we're important, and our ideas and our thoughts and our news matters, but even more so is continuing to move into the digital realm of news. That's where everything is at these days, social media, obviously, and a podcast that is also sponsored by Inland Empire Community Foundation. So we're very grateful to them and just really trying to push out the volume of news.

Yvette Walker

Any advice for journalists that want to get into the business?

Manny Sandoval

A lot of advice. I would say, a lot of times we are not necessarily always encouraged to go the educational route. And for me, higher education opened so many doors for one, obviously elevating critical thinking. But two, it's that network that you build in the college system. Also utilize my professors as a tool to get input to letters of recommendation, utilizing the Career Center, having people help you build and refine a resume tailored towards the jobs that you're applying for. Helping you secure and look for internships. And that's one thing that I would say, is internships that pay just building that connection that's important. Networking is key.

Yvette Walker

Thank you so much for being here today, Manny.

Manny Sandoval

Thank you for having me. I love KVCR, and I'm so happy to be here.

Yvette Walker

Join us again next week for IE Latino Voices. You can find this story and others on our website at kvcrnews.org, forward slash IE Latino voices. IE Latino Voices is produced by KVCR Public Media and is funded by generous support from the CIELO Fund at IECF, uplifting and investing in the IE’s Latino community. For KVCR News, I'm Yvette Walker.