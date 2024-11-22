KVCR's Operation Elf Invites You to Donate Toys, Books, Blankets, and Socks for Local Children

KVCR's Operation Elf invites you to donate new toys, books, blanket, and socks to be given to children in our neighborhood. KVCR is accepting new donations Friday, November 29th through Saturday, December 14th.

Drop off or ship to:

KVCR Public Media

701 S. Mt. Vernon Ave

San Bernardino, CA 92410

Drop off schedule is Monday through Friday from 9am - 4pm in parking lot #11 off of Grant Ave.

For more information, contact Vanessa Wiarco at vwiarco@kvcr.org or call 909-387-1683