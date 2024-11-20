November 20: IE Latino Voices

Yvette Walker

With KVCR News. I'm Yvette Walker. This is IE Latino voices, where we invite representatives from Latino led and Latino serving organizations to share their stories and their impact in our region Joining me today is Dr. Kevin Parkes, Emergency Medicine Physician at San Antonio Regional Hospital. Thank you so much for being with us today, Dr. Parkes.

Dr. Kevin Parkes

It's my pleasure. Thanks.

Yvette Walker

What are we seeing in the emergency department today?

Dr. Kevin Parkes

At this very moment, we're kind of in between waves. I think we had a pretty big wave of viral type illnesses, colds, flus, stomach issues in the summer, and it's still going on, but it eased up just a little bit, and it'll be more of the same. The typical stuff in the fall, we'll see the flu and COVID will flare up again.

Yvette Walker

What do you recommend as preventative measures to prepare for this next wave as you say?

Dr. Kevin Parkes

Our best advice, I think, is for people to get vaccinated, and most of us believe that the vaccine for flu and for COVID can help you. It doesn't prevent things, but it helps you getting as sick as you might. So I think that's important, but there's other things that you can do as well. You know, hand washing is important. If you watch this in the emergency department, you'll see this gelling constantly in and out of rooms to try and stop spread by touching things. At home, if you have kids, you know, it's impossible to try not to share cups and you know, things like that. When you sneeze, cover with your elbow, not your hand. And then a healthy lifestyle is important too. You know, exercise, eat right - All the things that you would do to have a healthy lifestyle can also help your immune system and help be more resistant to some of the illnesses.



Yvette Walker

What do you do at the emergency department to help continue the flow of patients? Some of the things we hear is long waits.

Dr. Kevin Parkes

Unfortunately, it's the reality now. Our health care system is what it is, and that's a bigger topic than we can talk about today. But the end result is our emergency departments are extremely impacted. And it's not just our hospital, it's across the region and across the country. So there are very long waits in the waiting room at the emergency department. We have to take the sickest people first. There's no getting around that. But now we also have a lot of people that traditionally would not come to emergency departments who don't necessarily need emergency care, but they just can't get in to see their doctor. You know, if you have a kid that has strep throat, then you need somebody to see them and the next doctor's appointment is not for three months. What do you do? So we understand why people come, and we try and take care of them as best we can, but the end result is a very long wait for a lot of people these days.

Yvette Walker

So give us a breakdown of symptoms that should be directed to the emergency department versus an urgent care facility such as Mountain View Urgent Care.

Dr. Kevin Parkes

Some of the things that I think are very important to get to the emergency department - chest pain. If you think it's your heart, it's very time dependent, somebody having a heart attack needs to get to the emergency department. Strokes are another thing. There are a lot of programs out there to get people to recognize a stroke, if your speech is slurred, or if one side is weak, or things like that, it's important to get to the emergency department. Don't go to the urgent care for those type of things. If you have a big what we call long bone fractures, if your leg is crooked, you should probably go to the emergency department, as opposed to, if your finger's crooked, you can go to the urgent care.

Yvette Walker

So Urgent Care takes care of broken fingers, sprained ankles, things like that.

Dr. Kevin Parkes

Yeah, so at the urgent care, we're pretty good at taking care of colds and coughs and those type of things. We do have X ray available at our urgent care, so all six of them have X ray.

Yvette Walker

And so what do you enjoy most about being an emergency room physician?

Dr. Kevin Parkes

For me, the thing I like best is the patients. I mean, everybody has a different story to tell. For me, it's gratifying to be able to make a difference to that person on that day. And no two days are the same. They're all different. Every day, you never know what's going to happen and what's going to come in. And I enjoy that aspect of it a lot.

Yvette Walker

And what do you say to those that are exploring the prospect of getting into the medical field?

Dr. Kevin Parkes

I'll say this first. For me, if I could go back and do it all over again, I still would. For me, it was the perfect career choice, so I wouldn't do anything differently. But I'll also say that there are doctors that don't feel that way, the way medicine has changed. It is not like it used to be. So I think that somebody wants to go into medicine, they really, really need to put the work in to make sure that's what they want to do. If you do four years of college, four years of medical school, and then three or four or five years of residency after that, it turns out you don't like it., it's kind of a bad spot to be in. So one of the things that we've started at San Antonio some years back is the scribe program, and to me, that's a win, win. They're college students who are thinking about going to medicine. They come and do our documentation for us. So I can talk to you, the patient, I'm talking to you, looking at you, they're doing all the typing. So I don't have to try and type at the same time. And it makes my interaction with the patient better. It makes my workload better. And for the scribe, they get the experience firsthand what it's like to work in medicine. Really, it's not, you know, a half an hour lecture or an hour tour. You're working day in, day out with physicians. And we have scribes in the ER, we have them in cardiology and nephrology, all kinds of different kinds of different specialties. So that's probably my best advice to somebody, if you're really thinking about going to medicine, consider doing scribe work, because you'll get a first hand experience and see if it's for you.

Yvette Walker

Thank you so much for being with us today, Dr Parkes.

Dr. Kevin Parkes

That was a pleasure. Thank you.

Yvette Walker

Join us again next week for IE Latino Voices, you can find this story and others on our website. At KVCRnews.org/IE LatinoVoices. IE Latino Voices is produced by KVCR Public Media, and is funded by generous support from San Antonio Regional Hospital. Here for life. For KVCR News, I'm Yvette Walker.