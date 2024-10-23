October 23: IE Latino Voices

Yvette Walker

With KVCR News, I'm Yvette Walker. This is IE Latino Voices, where we invite representatives from Latino led and Latino serving organizations to share their stories and their impact in our region. Joining me today is Yadira Regla, Board President of Ezekiel’s Gift of Love, Coachella Valley Down Syndrome Foundation. Thank you so much for being with us today, Yadira.

Yadira Regla

Thank you. It's a pleasure to be here.

Yvette Walker

Tell us what is Ezekiel’s Gift of Love?

Yadira Regla

It's an organization in the Coachella Valley that supports individuals with Down syndrome, their families and our entire community. We serve families from brand new diagnosis like through pregnancy all the way till later on in adulthood. I think our oldest member is about 62 and our youngest one right now that's been reported to us, she is nine months old.

Yvette Walker

So tell us a little bit about your background that made this a natural segue to creating Ezekiel’s Gift of Love.

Yadira Regla

So I'm the proud mom of Ezekiel. My son is nine years old, and I received a diagnosis of Down syndrome when we were 11 weeks pregnant. It wasn't confirmed until three days after he was born, and so it wasn't until our social worker at two in the morning came and dropped off a resource list for whenever I was ready, I can reach out to. And two months later, before my maternity leave ended, I went through them all, and only two responded. And so I just felt like, what do I do now? Who do I turn to? And it wasn't until Ezekiel was about eight months when I started the idea of a nonprofit. And in January 2017 we launched it, and here we are.

Yvette Walker

How old is Ezekiel today?

Yadira Regla

He just turned nine in July.

Yvette Walker

So talk about that transition from opening up Ezekiel’s Gift of Love, resources and programming to the community, and then identifying and targeting specific the Latino community. What that looked like?

Yadira Regla

Yeah. So that was kind of like almost nonexistent for the Latino community, right? So there were resources that a lot of American families were tapping into, but then our Latino community members were not, either because of the different barriers: language, or just because they were further out. Our families that are from Mecca, Salton Sea, that are further away from Riverside, where it's like the hub of more resources, right? And so what we really wanted to do was make sure that those families in our area had the same medical opportunities, had the same educational opportunities, and community opportunities as well.

Yvette Walker

Paint a picture of what an Ezekiel’s Gift of Love event looks like.

Yadira Regla

Oh my gosh. So there's a rumor that there's no party like an Ezekiel’s Gift of Love Party, you know? So every event we go, people come out so rejuvenated and full of joy. Just to see our children laughing and smiling, they love to dance. So we always have to have some form of music, right? We open it to typical families too. Our kids thrive from being around typical people, right? And so that's what we want them to be, functional citizens of the community. And then for us as a parent, it's okay if my kid has a meltdown or it's too sensory overwhelming, we don't feel judged because everyone there somehow has that similar experience. So then it's like, Oh, these are my people, right? They're like, gonna help me out, or tag somebody else comes in if we see a mom that's struggling, or, you know, our kids do better with other people. So sometimes we just gotta swap and help each other out. So all of our events have been pretty successful.

Yvette Walker

What opportunities exist for communities, businesses or other organizations to support Ezekiel’s Gift of Love?

Yadira Regla

I think the biggest thing for the medical facilities, the OBGYN, the doctors, hospitals - if they can provide accurate information on what it is to have a diagnosis of Down syndrome. There's still doctors out there that are pushing for termination when they give a diagnosis of Down syndrome. Down syndrome in itself, is not a death sentence, right? So these kids can thrive and be amazing humans and adults. So if they could just help with that awareness and give accurate information and have families make decisions that are best for them, not because the doctor instilled inaccurate information or fear in them.

Yvette Walker

Yadira, please share how the community can connect with Ezekiel’s Gift of Love.



Yadira Regla

They can reach us through our website at www.ezekielsgiftoflove.com. They can also call us at 442-324-3188,. And our email address is CVDSF17@gmail.com

Yvette Walker

Thank you so much for being with us today, Yadira.

Yadira Regla

Thank you.

Yvette Walker

Join us again next week for IE Latino Voices. You can find this story and others on our website at kvcrnews.org/IELatinoVoices. IE Latino Voices is produced by KVCR Public Media and is funded by generous support from the CIELO Fund at IECF, uplifting and investing in the IE’s Latino community. For KVCR News. I'm Yvette Walker.