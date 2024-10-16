October 16: IE Latino Voices

Yvette Walker

With KVCR News. I'm Yvette Walker. This is IE Latino Voices, where we invite representatives from Latino led and Latino serving organizations to share their stories and their impact in our region. Joining me today is Isabel Torres, Co-founder and CEO of Ives Torres Foundation, and mother of Ives Torres, the foundation's Chief Inspirational Officer. Thank you so much for being with us today, Isabel.

Isabel Torres

Thank you for the invite.

Yvette Walker

Please share the inspiration behind the founding of the Ives Torres Foundation.

Isabel Torres

Well, the inspiration was my son. He was born with Down syndrome 20 years ago. So when we came to this country, we didn't know the language. We didn't know about the disabilities. And we had a lot of careers. Language was the first one, and the other one was not to know how the system worked for people with disabilities, I learned from other parents, parents that were bilingual, so they teach me how that system worked a little bit. And then I started to go to support group. I didn't find anything in Spanish. Everything was in English. The resources were in English. And it was very frustrating for me. And soon I realized that I wasn't the only one. It was a whole community of Spanish speaking families with a loved one with disabilities having the same issue, not having information and the language, and that put us behind on everything. And that's why we decided to go for the Ives Torres Foundation organization we started 20 years ago as a support group, Padres con Poder, our support group, we started going and having meetings in houses, in the parks, in the community, asking for a space to have meetings. And it is very difficult when you are a support group, because nobody wants to give you a space or support, because you are not an organization. You’re just group of parents. And my husband and I decided to do the foundation.

Yvette Walker

Please share the mission and staple programs aimed at providing an inclusionary environment in the community.

Isabel Torres

Well, our mission is to provide support to the families and the people with intellectual and developmental disabilities with training, with resources in the healthcare, in the education, and regional centers. And also we do events in the community that promote inclusion and support network for the families with a loved one with disabilities. We do trainings. We do virtual trainings, anybody from anywhere can connect. We have support groups in different areas and different locations. In the Inland Empire and also in the Central Valley, there's a lot of need everywhere, so we are trying to reach all the families that need that help.

Yvette Walker

How can the community support your efforts as you continue to build an inclusionary environment?

Isabel Torres

Well, the community can support us in different ways, but promoting inclusion is key for us. We try to do inclusion events, but we need the community to go to those events and know what is a disability. Our motto is, we are not going to wait to be included. We are going to include ourselves. And we are going to do all the efforts to include ourselves in the community, so the community can learn about the disability.

Yvette Walker

What is the best way to connect with you, Isabel?

Isabel Torres

Well, you can connect in our website ivestorresfoundation.org. Or you can send us an email at info@ivestorres.org, or also you can go to the social media. We have Facebook page, Ives Torres page, and also we have Padres con Poder page at Facebook and Instagram. We have TikTok too. And we have our YouTube channel, and also we are looking for donations too. We want the community to help us to do more programs to support our programs, to support the families that have a loved one with disabilities.

Yvette Walker

Thank you so much for sharing your story with us today. Isabel.

Isabel Torres

Thank you for the invite.

Yvette Walker

Join us again next week for IE Latino Voices. You can find this story and others on our website at kvcrnews.org/ieLatinovoices. IE Latino Voices is produced by KVCR Public Media and is funded by generous support from the CIELO Fund at IECF, uplifting and investing in the IE’s Latino community. For KVCR News, I'm Yvette Walker.