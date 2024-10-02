October 2: IE Latino Voices

Yvette Walker

With KVCR News, I'm Yvette Walker. This is IE Latino Voices, where we invite representatives from Latino led and Latino serving organizations to share their stories and their impact in our region. Joining me today is Dr Owais Zaidi with California Pulmonary Associates. Thank you so much for being with us here today, Dr Zaidi.

Dr. Owais Zaidi

Thank you, Yvette.

Yvette Walker

Please talk about what prompted you to pursue Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine.

Dr. Owais Zaidi

When I was a resident at USC, we do rotations every month to a different field of medicine, and when I did my rotations for ICU, which is the intensive care unit, I really enjoy taking care of patients who were critically ill, but with the help of the nursing staff, the doctors were able to bring these patients back to health. And the gratification and satisfaction I got from taking care of these patients really pushed me to do further training in pulmonary and critical care medicine. So after I finished my residency, I moved on to doing fellowship in the specialty at USC.

Yvette Walker

What are some of the major conditions you find related to pulmonary conditions within the Latino community?

Dr. Owais Zaidi

I think one of the more important conditions that come to mind would be asthma, COPD and obstructive sleep apnea, which is also related to obesity, which is very commonly found in the Latino community.

Yvette Walker

Please talk about contributing factors to sleep apnea and long term impacts of the condition.

Dr. Owais Zaidi

So the condition is called obstructive sleep apnea, and one of the major risk factors for having this condition is obesity, and obesity has been a very commonly found condition, and obstructive sleep apnea happens when there is lack of air movement into the lungs when patients are asleep. And obviously obesity puts the patients at risk for this condition. When patients are experiencing sleep apnea, they have lack of oxygen and carbon dioxide builds up in their body, and that puts patients at risk for further complications.

Yvette Walker

Can you give us some tips on how people can better position themselves to open up their airway and get a better night's sleep?

Dr. Owais Zaidi

I think one of the symptoms to recognize would be patients who have heavy snoring at night. When patients wake up in the morning, they feel tired and fatigued like they didn't really get a good night's sleep, taking naps during the day, around two or three o'clock in the afternoon, falling asleep while driving. These are all symptoms that should be taken into consideration. And when patients are experiencing these symptoms, they really need to reach out their primary care physician or pulmonologist to have them get tested for sleep apnea.

Yvette Walker

Dr. Zaidi, please talk about the long term and short-term impacts of sleep apnea.

Dr. Owais Zaidi

So long term impacts, this is the disease that impacts the patients over long term. So patients don't really feel the negative impact of the disease, but I think that one of the long term effects would be cardiac dysfunction or congestive heart failure. They're at high risk for strokes, arrhythmias, heart attacks and short-term complications can be cardiac related also, obviously strokes are also short term. Patients can have their diabetes be exacerbated by having obstructive sleep apnea, and the impact on their daily lives, because as patients are not getting a good night sleep, they're not productive during the day, and that can impact their lives on a short-term basis.

Yvette Walker

What is the best way to follow up with you with questions about sleep apnea and other pulmonary issues and concerns?

Dr. Owais Zaidi

I would recommend setting up an appointment with us. We have a clinic in Upland and in Glendora. Our website is CaliforniaPulmonaryAssociates.com and we can evaluate the patients and do further testing to look for diseases such as obstructive sleep apnea.

Yvette Walker

Thank you so much for being with us today, Dr Zaidi.

Dr. Owais Zaidi

You're welcome.

Yvette Walker

Join us again next week for IE Latino Voices, you can find this story and others on our website, at kvcrnews.org/IELatinoVoices. IE Latino Voices is produced by KVCR Public Media and is funded by generous support from San Antonio Regional Hospital, here for life. For KVCR News, I'm Yvette Walker.