August 27: IE Latino Voices

Yvette Walker

With KVCR News, I'm Yvette Walker. This is IE Latino Voices, where we invite representatives from Latino led and Latino serving organizations to share their stories and their impact in our region. Joining me today is Dr Ben Ebrahimi with the Robert and Beverly Lewis Family Cancer Care Center. Thank you so much for being with us today, Dr Ebrahimi.

Dr. Ben Ebrahimi

Thank you for having me.

Yvette Walker

Please share a bit about your journey in becoming a physician focused on cancer and blood disorders.

Dr. Ben Ebrahimi

Sure, so I've been a practicing physician in the Inland Empire for the last 21 years, but my journey began when I did my undergraduate studies at UCLA. And actually, my father was a retired pediatrician, so I thought at that time I would do pediatrics, but I decided I wanted to focus on adults. And what we're seeing now with the treatment on cancer, it was kind of predicted 30 years ago with molecular biology, we're going to make a lot of advances. In undergraduate, I decided to do blood and cancer disorders.

Yvette Walker

Are there specific cancers you have seen impact the Latino community?

Dr. Ben Ebrahimi

Sure, I think the same cancers that impact non-Latino community probably impact the Latino community even more. So that would include breast cancer, lung cancer, colon cancer and prostate. That would be the top four cancers I would focus on.

Yvette Walker

Are there preventative measures or testing to detect early onset of certain cancers?

Dr. Ben Ebrahimi

Yes. So I think cancers, in order to make an impact, we need to detect that early stage. We have wonderful treatments. Maybe we have time to talk about that, but I think the goal is prevention. I think for breast cancer it's mammograms. I think you need screening mammograms, if you’re average risk a baseline between age 35 to 40, then yearly thereafter. And I think both at San Antonio Regional Hospital as well as Pomona Valley Hospital, which is close to where I practice, they have actually free screening mammograms they offer in the month of October. So, I highly recommend that. And then obviously, if you're high risk, they can do breast MRIs. For prostate cancer, I think you need to see your doctor. There's a test called PSA that should be done, probably on a yearly basis, starting age 40, if you're normal risk, and visit with your doctor for a digital rectal exam. And then lung cancer. I think the prevention is really cutting down on smoking. I think California, we're doing fairly well on that, but we could be doing better. So I think we need to educate our teenagers to not smoke, not to vape. If we just cut down the smoking rate, that will help in the meantime. If you do have a history of smoking more than 10 pack years, we can actually do CT scans to actually detect lung cancer at the earlier stage. And then the fourth cancer is colon cancer. So the key is colonoscopy starting age 45.

Yvette Walker

What are common symptoms that should alert the community to seek medical care.

Dr. Ben Ebrahimi

So for breast cancer, I think a lot of times the patient, the woman, will not feel the lump, but if you feel the lump for sure. But I think in breast cancer, specifically in the Latino community, there's a stigma. It's a cultural stigma. A lot of times the woman, they're afraid to divulge they have cancer, so they tell their families when it's late stage. So I think you just want to get your mammograms, visit with the doctor, regular follow ups for that. Prostate cancer, I think again, it can be detected at an early stage. You might not have symptoms, but if you have symptoms - problems with urination, blood in the urine - I think you need to alert your doctor. I think lung cancer, shortness of breath, coughing up blood, weight loss, and then for colon cancer, again, blood in the stools and some other things. But I think the key is also visiting with your primary care doctor, getting yearly physicals, lifestyle change. I think obesity is linked to almost all the four cancers I mentioned, except maybe lung cancer. Perhaps good diet, so you want to have good nutrition, high in fruits and vegetables, low in red meat or fatty foods, then exercise. Exercise is very important in the prevention of cancer, or if you get cancer, to decrease the progression of the cancer.

Yvette Walker

Please talk about how treatment has evolved since you started practicing.

Dr. Ben Ebrahimi

I've been practicing for 21 years, just as an example, on average patients that maybe live that long, but in the 21 years I practice, we now see cancer almost becoming a chronic disease. So again, the key is prevention, but once you have cancer, we do what's called a lot of targeted agents. So target agents meet specific for your cancer. The first target agent that was discovered or used is called Gleevec and CML in the year 2000. And I would say, since that year 2000 last 24 years, we probably have about 200 target agents. So what that means is personalized medicine. If you have a cancer, we test your tumor, see what kind of changes or mutations are the surface of the cancer cell, and then we tailor our target agents, along perhaps with chemotherapy and immunotherapy for that patient. So that's from a medical oncology standpoint.

Yvette Walker

What's the best way for the community to reach out to you?

Dr. Ben Ebrahimi

I think obviously, go through a primary care physician. You can get referral or you know, I'm at the Robert and Beverly Family Cancer Care Center at Pomona. I've been there on and off for 21 years, and I'm available to see all patients, including the Latino, Hispanic population. I'm also, I would say, fairly fluent in Spanish, known as Dr Benito, but we'll leave that for next segment, or some other time.

Yvette Walker

Thank you so much for being with us today. Dr Ebrahimi, thank you.