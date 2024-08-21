August 21: IE Latino Voices

English | Español

Yvette Walker

With KVCR News, I'm Yvette Walker. This is IE Latino Voices, where we invite representatives from Latino led and Latino serving organizations to share their stories and their impact in our region. Joining me today is Anthony Victoria, founder and publisher of The Frontline Observer. Thank you so much for being with us today, Anthony.

Anthony Victoria

Thank you for having me, Yvette.

Yvette Walker

What is The Frontline Observer and how does it fit into the landscape of the Inland Empire?

Anthony Victoria

The Frontline Observer is an independent digital news outlet that's based here in our region, and we focus on environmental justice stories. So our mission and our vision is to use solution based journalism to provide thorough original reporting on environmental justice stories. So that could be reporting on air quality, transportation, health, and issues pertaining to that issue.

Yvette Walker

Please talk about what inspired you to start The Frontline Observer.

Anthony Victoria

Sure, so I became inspired because I saw a huge need for local journalism, for local information. As you probably know, there's a huge crisis happening with local information and local news. The Inland Empire is heavily impacted by the lack of news publications, or just, you know, original journalism. And so as someone that has worked in my community, who has focused on not only environmental justice issues through community organizing, but also through my local reporting. I saw it as a need to provide original news and original reporting about these issues, and not just to English speakers, but also to Spanish speaking folks in our Latino community.

Yvette Walker

What kind of stories can we find on your digital news outlet?

Anthony Victoria

Yeah, so there's quite a bit of great content. So there's, like I mentioned, really thorough reporting. We thrive on investigative news, so sometimes if we see a particular issue, for example, I know I mentioned warehousing a lot, but on warehousing, we'll try to use long form reporting. So these are stories that are often, you know, 1500/2000 words that live on our website. But we also do what's called explainers so we'll try to break down an issue right for people that maybe don't know about a local agency that's passing like a local air quality rules. So we'll use these digital explainers, have them on our website. And we also, you know, because of my connection here with KVCR - I'm also a news reporter here, thanks to the UC Berkeley local news fellowship - I'm also able to, you know, use audio reporting and partner with KVCR to take news stories that I do through Frontline Observer and make them live on public radio.

Yvette Walker

Do you have advice for those looking to become a journalist today?

Anthony Victoria

Yes, I have great advice. I think one, stay committed. I know it might seem a little bit of an uphill battle sometimes to find an opportunity in this field, but what I like to share with people, especially young people, is that journalism has a lot of transferable skills. So journalism helps you to become a stronger writer. It helps you become a stronger communicator. These are all skills that allow you to work in public relations or in, you know, civic engagement or even government, right? And I think, you know, being in this field helps in that sense. I think also we live in a digital world, in the digital era. And I think social media is there. We have different mediums now where we can be creative, and it's no longer just depending on your traditional mediums to share information. So, yeah, keeping an open mind. And also, you know, being dedicated, being structured, being organized, those are all good, transferable skills to use in this field.

Yvette Walker

How can the community find The Frontline Observer?

Anthony Victoria

Yeah so, folks who want to follow us could visit our website at www.frontline-observer.com. Folks could also follow us on Instagram at @frontlineobserver altogether, or on Twitter at thefrontlinenewsca.

Yvette Walker

Wonderful. Thank you so much for being with us today. Anthony.

Anthony Victoria

Thank you, Yvette. Really appreciate it.

Yvette Walker

Join us again next week for IE Latino Voices. You can find this story and others on our website, at kvcrnews.org/IELatinoVoices. IE Latino Voices is produced by KVCR Public Media and is funded by generous support from the CIELO Fund at IECF, uplifting and investing in the IE's Latino community. For KVCR News, I'm Yvette Walker.

Español

Yvette Walker

Soy Yvette Walker de KVCR News. Este es IE Latino Voices, donde invitamos a representantes de organizaciones lideradas por latinos y que prestan servicios a latinos a compartir sus historias y su impacto en nuestra región. Hoy me acompaña Anthony Victoria, fundador y editor de The Frontline Observer. Muchas gracias por estar con nosotros hoy, Anthony.

Anthony Victoria

Gracias por invitarme, Yvette.

Yvette Walker

¿Qué es The Frontline Observer y cómo encaja en el panorama del Inland Empire?

Anthony Victoria

The Frontline Observer es un medio de noticias digital independiente que tiene su sede aquí en nuestra región y nos centramos en historias de justicia ambiental. Por lo tanto, nuestra misión y nuestra visión es utilizar el periodismo basado en soluciones para proporcionar informes originales y completos sobre historias de justicia ambiental. Por lo tanto, podría tratarse de informes sobre calidad del aire, transporte, salud y cuestiones relacionadas con ese tema.

Yvette Walker

Hable sobre lo que le inspiró a iniciar The Frontline Observer.

Anthony Victoria

Por supuesto, me inspiré porque vi una gran necesidad de periodismo local, de información local. Como probablemente sepas, hay una gran crisis con la información local y las noticias locales. El Inland Empire se ve muy afectado por la falta de publicaciones de noticias, o simplemente, ya sabes, periodismo original. Y como alguien que ha trabajado en mi comunidad, que se ha centrado no solo en cuestiones de justicia ambiental a través de la organización comunitaria, sino también a través de mis informes locales, vi que era necesario proporcionar noticias originales y reportajes originales sobre estos temas, y no solo a los angloparlantes, sino también a los hispanohablantes de nuestra comunidad latina.

Yvette Walker

¿Qué tipo de historias podemos encontrar en su medio de noticias digital?

Anthony Victoria

Sí, hay bastante contenido excelente. Como mencioné, hay informes muy completos. Nos encantan las noticias de investigación, así que a veces, si vemos un problema en particular, por ejemplo, sé que mencioné mucho el almacenamiento, pero en el caso del almacenamiento, trataremos de utilizar informes de formato largo. Por lo tanto, estas son historias que suelen tener entre 1500 y 2000 palabras y que se publican en nuestro sitio web. Pero también hacemos lo que se llama explicaciones, por lo que intentamos explicar un problema de manera correcta para las personas que tal vez no sepan sobre una agencia local que está aprobando normas locales sobre calidad del aire. Por lo tanto, utilizaremos estas explicaciones digitales y las publicaremos en nuestro sitio web. Y también, como sabes, debido a mi conexión aquí con KVCR (también soy reportera de noticias aquí, gracias a la beca de noticias locales de la UC Berkeley), puedo utilizar reportajes de audio y asociarme con KVCR para tomar las noticias que hago a través de Frontline Observer y ponerlas en vivo en la radio pública.

Yvette Walker

¿Tienes algún consejo para quienes buscan convertirse en periodistas hoy en día?

Anthony Victoria

Sí, tengo un gran consejo. Creo que uno es mantener el compromiso. Sé que a veces puede parecer una batalla cuesta arriba encontrar una oportunidad en este campo, pero lo que me gusta compartir con la gente, especialmente con los jóvenes, es que el periodismo tiene muchas habilidades transferibles. El periodismo te ayuda a convertirte en un mejor escritor, te ayuda a convertirte en un mejor comunicador. Todas estas son habilidades que te permiten trabajar en relaciones públicas o en, ya sabes, compromiso cívico o incluso en el gobierno, ¿no? Y creo que, ya sabes, estar en este campo ayuda en ese sentido. Creo que también vivimos en un mundo digital, en la era digital. Y creo que las redes sociales están ahí. Ahora tenemos diferentes medios en los que podemos ser creativos, y ya no dependemos solo de los medios tradicionales para compartir información. Así que, sí, hay que mantener una mente abierta. Y también, ya sabes, ser dedicado, estar estructurado, estar organizado, esas son buenas habilidades transferibles para usar en este campo.

Yvette Walker

¿Cómo puede la comunidad encontrar The Frontline Observer?

Anthony Victoria

Sí, entonces, las personas que quieran seguirnos pueden visitar nuestro sitio web en www.frontline-observer.com. También pueden seguirnos en Instagram en @frontlineobserver o en Twitter en thefrontlinenewsca.

Yvette Walker

Genial. Muchas gracias por estar con nosotros hoy Anthony.

Anthony Victoria

Gracias, Yvette. Realmente lo aprecio.

Yvette Walker

Únase a nosotros nuevamente la próxima semana para IE Latino Voices. Puede encontrar esta historia y otras en nuestro sitio web, en kvcrnews.org/IELatinoVoices. IE Latino Voices es producido por KVCR Public Media y está financiado por el generoso apoyo del Fondo CIELO en IECF, que alienta e invierte en la comunidad latina de IE. Para KVCR News, soy Yvette Walker.