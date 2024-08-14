August 14: IE Latino Voices

Yvette Walker

With KVCR News, I'm Yvette Walker. This is IE Latino Voices, where we invite representatives from Latino led and Latino serving organizations to share their stories and their impact in our region. Joining me today is Dr R.C Heredia with Inland Empire Future Leaders Program. Thank you so much for being with us, Dr. Heredia.

Dr. R.C. Heredia

Thanks for having me. Great to see you.

Yvette Walker

Dr. Heredia, please talk a bit about the history of Inland Empire Future Leaders program.

Dr. R.C. Heredia

Such a rich history of our program. Really no other program like it in the community Inland Empire, and our reach is a little bit beyond the Inland Empire. But we just celebrated, just kicked off our 40th year of hosting summer leadership conferences for Latino youth in the Inland Empire region and beyond, very exciting time. And we've, like I mentioned, had 40 years of summer conferences, consecutive, non stop, not even COVID could stop us.

Yvette Walker

Please share about some of the programs and the pillars within the Inland Empire Future Leaders Program.

Dr. R.C. Heredia

Yes, well, we really operate off of three pillars that we have created from the very beginning, 40 years ago: familia, leadership, and pride. And those three pillars we use as a mission to train Latino leaders with leadership, provide cultural experiences and awareness and also educational motivation for high school students and college students to be able to navigate their way through the education system and be successful, earn their degrees, and set career goals for themselves.

Yvette Walker

Please talk a little bit about what those past participants are doing today?

Dr. R.C. Heredia

Yeah, we have nearly 6000 alum of our program in those in these 40 years. And the very first summer conference was in 1985. Many of the students from that first conference have stayed with the program and continue to volunteer their time and their energy and their expertise. They've set career goals for themselves, achieved many goals. We have attorneys, we have business people, educators, artists, two United States congressmen and a multitude of other professionals who are living their lives and work in the community and leading in their areas of expertise.

Yvette Walker

I understand there's an upcoming retreat. Please share what students will experience. Yeah,

Dr. R.C. Heredia

Yeah, so our Summer Leadership Conference for high school students is the crux of our program. We expect to have 120 students, high school students who are entering 9th or 10th grade. We retreat to the beautiful mountains of Idyllwild. Our program kicks off at California State University San Bernardino, with the parent orientation and some excitement and energy. And we transport our students and our staff to Idyllwild, where we remain for six days and six days of a action packed curriculum that involves leadership, training, educational awareness and cultural experiences. We really strive to motivate and inspire students with speakers, presentations, workshops, fun activities, recreation in the outdoors to be the best that they can be, to set their goals, to dream big and to realize and believe in themselves - that they can achieve their educational goals, and they can set career goals beyond their expectations. And now that they also are connected with a network of future leader alum, that's what we call them, to help guide them, not only during the six days, but beyond, through the rest of their lives.

Yvette Walker

Please share the ways the community can support you and connect with Inland Empire Future Leaders Program.

Dr. R.C. Heredia

Yes, we welcome community support. We encourage parents of students in our communities to really support their children and to use our program as a resource when needed. We can be reached on our website, through email, our social media channels, on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn, and we really encourage the community to engage with us, to offer support, whether it's emotional support for our staff and our students. Our staff is 100% volunteer. It always has been, and unfortunately, we have to say no to many staff members. We had 129 people apply to volunteer their time and energy to our program this year, and we could really only take about 65 or 70, and the community is the driving force of our success. And so we love speaking with community members and learning about new opportunities and resources for our students and for our parents to always facilitate and navigate the education system and to learn about culture.

Yvette Walker

Thank you so much for being here with us today.

Dr. R.C. Heredia

Yeah, thank you for having me. It's a pleasure.

Yvette Walker

Join us again next week. For IE Latino Voices, you can find this story and others on our website, at kvcrnews.org/IELatinoVoices. IE Latino Voices is produced by KVCR Public Media, and is funded by generous support from the CIELO Fund at IECF, uplifting and investing in the IE's Latino community. For KVCR News. I'm Yvette Walker.