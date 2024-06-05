June 5: IE Latino Voices

Yvette Walker

with KVCR News, I'm Yvette Walker. This is IE Latino voices where we invite representatives from Latino led and Latino serving organizations to share their stories and their impact in our region. Joining me today is Frank Perez, Founder and CEO of ReWritten, based in San Bernardino. Thank you so much for being with us Mr. Perez.

Frank Perez

Thank you for having me.

Yvette

Mr. Perez, please talk about what inspired you to launch ReWritten.

Frank

Yes. So, coming from a home without a father. Growing up in an absent father home is really kind of the genesis and the foundation for what inspired me to do this. I understand the nature of it. And I understand the burdens and the weight of it, and the brokenness of it from personal experience. So that's really what inspired the founding of ReWritten.

Yvette

Please talk about the efforts behind ReWritten and the community it serves.

Frank

Yeah. So, our mission is to come alongside young people growing up without fathers and provide academic mentoring and scholarship support, and to help fill the gaps and voids that a father leaves when he is absent. And so that's really sort of our mission, our heart and the efforts that are being made.

Yvette

Mr. Perez, can you share a story of a child or children you have served through ReWritten that stands out to you?

Frank

Yeah, there's so there's so many, but I'm going to focus on one young man named Jason, who we had served for about 10 years. He's now in his early 20s. We met him when he was in middle school in ninth grade, poor grades, poor behavior. After a few months with us began to turn all that around. He then graduated high school, Colton High School, and then went to college and got his bachelor's degree in business, and now just joined the police academy. And so, he'll be graduating in a few months from the Police Academy, and also just purchased his first home last year. And so that's just one example of how we came alongside with highly relational mentoring and academic support, and saw this young man's life transformed and turned around.

Yvette

Please talk about key programs offered at ReWritten.

Frank

So, one of our key programs that we really love is called Script. And what it is, it's the process of storytelling, the narrative process. And we really focus on that. We really appreciate this program because it focuses on not just the narrative process, which is writing skills and reading skills, we really want to develop those we believe if a young person can read well, they can really do anything well, not just read well, but love reading. But in addition to that, we have them write stories. And a lot of times it's a way for them to express themselves. So, while we're simultaneously addressing emotional and mental healing through the narrative process, we're also increasing academic success.

Yvette

Mr. Perez, what are the best ways to support ReWritten?

Frank

Really through rewritten.org. If you go there are you can there's volunteer opportunities, there's donor opportunities, and then there's events that we have going on where people can get plugged in and get involved with what we're doing,

Yvette

Are their upcoming events you'd like to share?

Frank

There are. We have our third annual 5k race for ReWritten Sunday, June 9, in the heart of downtown (San Bernardino). We are shutting down 15 blocks, E Street, Court Street, by Thinkwise (Credit Union) and the courthouse. And so, it will be our third one and people can come and join us. Registration is still open, and everyone will get a race shirt, a medal for completing it. And yeah, we're excited about it.

Yvette

So, Mr. Perez, what are you excited about most when looking at the future of ReWritten?

Frank

I think what excites me most is the opportunities to serve more young people and to watch them find healing and restoration. The academic success is exciting, going to school and doing well and graduating and going to college. But I think that without the healing, the emotional mental healing of an absent father and the weight that it carries, that these young people carry because of that, I think if we can address that, then the academic success isn't as exciting. But I think what I'm most excited and hopeful for is all of the healing and restoration that these young people are finding in their lives, and then watching them thrive. And so that is what most excites me.

Yvette

Please share the best way for the community to connect with you.

Frank

Yes, so through rewritten.org. You will find everything on there from our phone numbers to our addresses to our social media handles. And they can engage in all those different ways and connect with us.

Yvette

Thank you so much for being with us today. Mr. Perez.

Frank Perez

Thank you for having me.

Yvette Walker

Join us again next week for IE Latino Voices. You can find this story and others on our website at kvcrnews.org/ielatinovoices.