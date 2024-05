When one hears Comic Con, they may think of celebrations in larger SoCal cities, but Comic Con Revolution brings the excitement, superheroes, cosplay, celebrities, and fun to our region – May 18 and 19 at the Ontario Convention Center. KVCR's Lillian Vasquez speaks with Drew Seldin, Co-Founder of Comic Con Revolution. Drew shares more about what to expect this year.

For more information, visit comicconrevolution.com