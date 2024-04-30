© 2024 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Burrage Mansion Hosts Flag-Raising Ceremony to Celebrate Origin of Pledge of Allegiance School Tradition

KVCR | By Lillian Vasquez,
Shareen Awad
Published April 30, 2024 at 3:04 PM PDT
Lillian Vasquez, Rochford Foundation

Schoolchildren all over the country recite the Pledge of Allegiance each day, but the tradition actually originated in Redlands. Recently, a Flag-Raising Ceremony was held at the Burrage Mansion, located in Redlands, to commemorate the historical impact of the region. The morning began with the sound of the Mountain Fife and Drum Corps and then the raising of the flag as 1st grade students from Kingsbury Elementary sang the National Anthem, while also performing it in sign language. The Mayor of Redlands, Chief of Fire and Police, and school board members were also in attendance. KVCR's Lillian Vasquez speaks with Principal Dr. Renee Kanoti who shares the significance of Kingsbury Elementary School and the ritual that began in Redlands and spread nationwide.

Tim Rochford is Executor of the Rochford Foundation. He talks about the importance of the ceremony.

For more information, visit rochfordfoundation.org
Tags
Local Interest Local news
Lillian Vasquez
LILLIAN VASQUEZ – KVCR 91.9 Radio & KVCR-TV
See stories by Lillian Vasquez
Shareen Awad
Life's a journey...
See stories by Shareen Awad