Burrage Mansion Hosts Flag-Raising Ceremony to Celebrate Origin of Pledge of Allegiance School Tradition

Schoolchildren all over the country recite the Pledge of Allegiance each day, but the tradition actually originated in Redlands. Recently, a Flag-Raising Ceremony was held at the Burrage Mansion, located in Redlands, to commemorate the historical impact of the region. The morning began with the sound of the Mountain Fife and Drum Corps and then the raising of the flag as 1st grade students from Kingsbury Elementary sang the National Anthem, while also performing it in sign language. The Mayor of Redlands, Chief of Fire and Police, and school board members were also in attendance. KVCR's Lillian Vasquez speaks with Principal Dr. Renee Kanoti who shares the significance of Kingsbury Elementary School and the ritual that began in Redlands and spread nationwide.

Tim Rochford is Executor of the Rochford Foundation. He talks about the importance of the ceremony.

For more information, visit rochfordfoundation.org

