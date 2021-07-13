7/11/21 - Musician and CEO of Affordable Music Productions Nathan Goethals

On today's edition of KVC-Arts, David Fleming speaks with Nathan Goethals, CEO of Affordable Music Productions. Nathan talks about his musical background and his upcoming performance at The Summer Sunset Concert series Saturday, July 24th at the Donna Franco Garden, Noble Creek Community Center in Beaumont. Nathan also shares about Affordable Music Productions' next doo wop concert, coming September 25 to the region.

For more information, visit www.affordablemusicproductions.com