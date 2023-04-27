When you make a donation to the KVCR Intern Program, Kitchell Construction will match your donation dollar for dollar, which means your gift doubles. Your investment today is an investment for the future.



Students that intern at KVCR receive many opportunities, including hands-on experience, allowing the students to develop relationships, and the chance to work with and learn from the KVCR professionals. Students will earn professional “credits” based on the television or radio shows they work on, which will be good for their portfolio. It’s a professional setting working in the public media industry.



