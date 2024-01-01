Fall Membership Drive 2024

Gifts of any size from our growing audience on-air and online help us fulfill our shared mission to create a more informed public.

The work we do is central to the far-reaching impact of public radio. Our mission to create a more informed public, one challenged and invigorated by a deeper understanding and appreciation of events, ideas and cultures. We are your community institution, providing our listeners with important local news, information, and cultural programming. We are a unique and vital asset to the communities we serve, and a valuable editorial resource to our listeners. Together, NPR and Member stations are reaching an audience of millions each week — but not without your generous support.

You can support us by donating to us, becoming a sponsor or a business day sponsor, supporting our challenge grant or underwriting (announcement spots) with us. Thank you for your support.