California lawmakers delay special session vote

KVCR | By CapRadio
Published January 31, 2025 at 5:39 PM PST
Democrats in the California Assembly put off a vote on two bills to shore up funds for the state to sue the Trump administration. Leaders say it’s in response to the confusion caused by President Trump’s now-rescinded funding freeze.

The two bills would set aside $50 million for lawsuits to challenge federal policies that conflict with California’s more progressive approaches related to topics like LGBTQ+ rights, the environment and immigration.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas blamed the delay on President Trump’s executive order calling for a freeze on a broad range of federal funding.

“The actions by Republicans in Washington this week jeopardize the programs and services Californians rely on most, from health care to school funding.”

Republican Assembly leader James Gallagher from Yuba City says he hopes lawmakers ultimately drop the bills.

GALLAGHER: I think this is a really good day in California that we're not taking up these measures. Let's move on. Let’s focus on the real problems Californians are facing right now.

Several assembly Democrats declined to comment on the move. That included bill author Jesse Gabriel from Los Angeles.

The Assembly could take the bills back up as soon as Monday
California News
