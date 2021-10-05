© 2021 91.9 KVCR

California News

Newsom Signs California Momnibus Act

KVCR | By Rick Dulock
Published October 5, 2021 at 8:57 AM PDT

Gov. Gavin Newsom Monday signed into law the so-called California "Momnibus" Act to improve infant and maternal health, especially for families of color.

One of the bill's co-authors is Southern California Democratic Assemblywoman Doctor Akilah Weber.

Death rates for pregnant black women continue to be higher than the state's average, and black and Native American babies die at a rate more than double the state's average.

Among other things, the new law will require a state committee to collect more details about pregnancy-related deaths and recommend ways to reduce racial gaps.

It will also expand access to midwives and doulas who can help improve maternal care.

Rick Dulock
Rick Dulock is originally from Gainesville, Florida. He fell in love with NPR as a student board operator for 91.9 KVCR in 1996 and since then has worn many hats including Development Director and Pledge Producer. Rick has served as Program Manager since 2011 and is currently working on bolstering KVCR's Weekend Showcase with limited series and unique public radio offerings.
