Newsom Signs California Momnibus Act

Gov. Gavin Newsom Monday signed into law the so-called California "Momnibus" Act to improve infant and maternal health, especially for families of color.

One of the bill's co-authors is Southern California Democratic Assemblywoman Doctor Akilah Weber.

Death rates for pregnant black women continue to be higher than the state's average, and black and Native American babies die at a rate more than double the state's average.

Among other things, the new law will require a state committee to collect more details about pregnancy-related deaths and recommend ways to reduce racial gaps.

It will also expand access to midwives and doulas who can help improve maternal care.