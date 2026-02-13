© 2026 91.9 KVCR

Unredacted Epstein files and ICE reforms shape week in politics

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published February 13, 2026 at 8:59 AM PST

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan and Peter O’Dowd assess the week in politics with Marc Caputo of Axios and Semafor’s Shelby Talcott, including how the Trump administration is handling the latest revelations from unredacted government files about the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and whether there will be any changes to how federal agents conduct immigration enforcement after the killings of two American citizens last month.

