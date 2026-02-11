© 2026 91.9 KVCR

Morning news brief

NPR | By Michel Martin,
Steve Inskeep
Published February 11, 2026 at 1:48 AM PST

A person was briefly detained in connection with Nancy Guthrie's disappearance, Israeli prime minister to meet with Trump, lawmakers appear divided on ICE reforms as funding deadline approaches.

Copyright 2026 NPR
