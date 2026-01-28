© 2026 91.9 KVCR

In 'Cleavage,' author Jennifer Finney Boylan explores gender identity

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published January 28, 2026 at 9:06 AM PST

Click here for the original audio and to read a book excerpt.

We revisit host Robin Young’s February 2025 conversation with author and transgender advocate Jennifer Finney Boylan about her book of essays “Cleavage: Men, Women, and the Space Between Us.”

In it, she reflects on her life as a transgender woman and issues of gender identity. The book comes out in paperback Feb. 3.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom