© 2026 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Trump is abandoning the American-led international order, creating a less secure world

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published January 27, 2026 at 9:00 AM PST

President Trump is remaking the international world order that has been in place for 80 years. The American-led liberal world order is over, says Robert Kagan, who is a historian, contributor to The Atlantic, and senior fellow at the Brookings Institution.

Kagan wrote the article “America vs. The World” for The Atlantic, in which he describes why returning to a 19th-century model will leave America less prosperous and the world more volatile and less secure.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Kagan about the changing international order.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom