© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

States use algorithms to determine who gets at-home care through Medicaid

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published November 4, 2025 at 8:57 AM PST

In the United States, 3 million elderly and disabled people get health care benefits at home, which is covered by Medicaid in many states. But the way states determine who is eligible for care is confusing and could leave people out.

Many states use algorithms designed by private contractors to determine who gets care.

O. Rose Broderick, disability reporter with STAT, joins us to discuss.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Tags
NPR Science, Technology, & Health
Here & Now Newsroom
More News